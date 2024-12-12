Skims unveils debut flagship store in New York City

Skims, the shapewear and swimwear brand co-founded by reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has opened its first flagship store in New York City on 5th Avenue.

Described as a “significant milestone in the brand's ongoing retail evolution,” the flagship has been designed by design studio Rafael de Cárdenas, showcasing Skims’ distinctive design codes, including rounded-edge fixtures and custom mannequins in signature tonal shades to offer consumers an immersive and elevated experience that brings Skims to life.

Skims’ New York flagship store Credits: Skims

Commenting on the store, Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of Skims, said in a statement: "This flagship is a dream realised for Skims. We've created a space that perfectly embodies our brand and elevates the customer experience.

"New York City has always held a special place in my heart, and opening our first flagship here during the holidays is truly magical."

The 6,570-square-foot store follows the success of previous pop-ups and a year of remarkable growth and showcases the brand’s extensive product collection for women and men across loungewear, underwear, and shapewear. This includes the brand’s best-selling collections, including Fits Everybody, Cotton, and Ultimate Bras, along with new releases and exclusive drops each month.

In addition, the store will also sell Skims’ holiday shop collection and recent collaborations, including with Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana and outdoor performance brand The North Face.

Jens Grede, co-founder and chief executive of Skims, added: “From the brand's inception, we envisioned physical stores as an integral part of our business model. The success of our pop-ups and partnerships with trusted retail partners allowed us to refine our approach and learn what truly resonates with our customers.

"This flagship store is the culmination of those learnings, offering an unparalleled experience where customers can fully immerse themselves in the world of Skims.”

Skims’ New York flagship store adds to its permanent store locations in Georgetown, Aventura, Austin, Houston, and Atlanta in the US.

