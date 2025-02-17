Sloane Street completes 46-million-pound streetscape project

Sloane Street, one of the luxury destinations in London, has completed its 46-million-pound transformation into an elegant 1-kilometre “green boulevard,” from Knightsbridge to Sloane Square.

The project is one of the most significant streetscape improvements in almost 250 years, since it was originally commissioned by the 1st Earl Cadogan in the 18th century, and includes widening of the street’s pavements, along with a magnificent planting scheme, new elegant street furniture and enhanced lighting “to create a more welcoming environment for pedestrians”.

Sloane Street transformation Credits: Cadogan

The streetscape was funded by estate management company Cadogan and delivered in partnership with Kensington and Chelsea Council. Key highlights include a 23 percent expansion of pavements in a traditional honey-hued Yorkstone, which brings warmth to the pavements, enhanced LED lighting for pedestrians and footfall flow, and the planting of more than 100 trees and a “royal” planting colour scheme of rich maroons, reds, purples and blues in a diverse and climate resilient mix of flowers, shrubs and other drought-resistant species for year-round colour.

Hugh Seaborn, chief executive of Cadogan, said in a statement: “This project marks a new era for Sloane Street, enhancing its elegance and timeless appeal as the epitome of a luxury destination that is equally ‘global yet local’ and will entice new visitors while enriching the experience for the local community.

“The ‘new’ Sloane Street is defined by tradition and innovation, amplifying its inherent craftmanship, creativity and heritage. It seamlessly connects the experience created by the world’s most iconic fashion houses in-store out into the public realm. Every aspect has been meticulously considered, including the exact hue of Yorkstone that ensures the Street feels warm and welcomes everyone, residents and visitors alike.”

Sloane Street transformation Credits: Cadogan

The area has recently had a spate of new openings, including British brand Temperley London, a new townhouse from Valentino and significantly upsized new stores for Brunello Cucinelli, Dior, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent, as well as new luxury design and fragrance brand L’Objet opening their only UK store. Other new names coming to the area will include Zimmerman, which is opening a new store in spring.