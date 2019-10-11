Snapdeal’s Diwali sale event clocks in recordvolumes

Snapdeal’s first Diwali sale for ’19 brought in record orders for the etailer. There was a massive growth of 52 per cent over last Diwali volumes. The number of first time users on the platform more than doubled from the last Diwali season. Nine out of every ten orders received were from non-metro towns across India. Orders from cities like Nagpur, Surat, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Panaji, Jamshedpur, Shimla and Guwahati surged at least four-fold over the previous year.

The online marketplace has a focus on value-priced merchandise. In the last two years, Snapdeal has added 60,000 new seller partners, who have added over 50 million new listings through a structured engagement aimed at building a deep assortment of products relevant for value-savvy buyers. Snapdeal now has more than 5,00,000 registered sellers, who have more than 200 million listings on the marketplace. All the sellers on Snapdeal are independent, third-party sellers and hence the growing volumes on the marketplace translate directly into greater opportunities for India’s small and medium businesses. Most of the listings on Snapdeal are by small businesses and existing retailers from the physical bazaars in India, who are well conversant with the latest products - both Indian and imported. Snapdeal’s second Diwali sale will be live from October 11 till October 13.