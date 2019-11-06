Snapdeal’s traffic grew 60 percent in the past one year

In the last one year, etailer Snapdeal’s traffic has grown 61 percent on its web and mobile sites. Over two years, traffic to Snapdeal’s web and mobile sites has more than tripled -- from 27 million monthly visits in October 2017 to more than 87 million visits in September 2019.

Snapdeal registered 87 million visits on its platform in the month of September as the festive season began. More than 90 percent of Snapdeal’s users come from small towns and cities. This year during Diwali sales, Snapdeal’s order volumes grew over 52 percent over last Diwali and volumes doubled in more than 120 cities across the country. Consolidated revenues have grown by 73 percent. Losses have been reduced by 71 percent. In the last two years, Snapdeal has added over 60,000 new seller partners, who in turn have added over 50 million new listings. Snapdeal now has more than 5,00,000 registered seller-partners, who have more than 200 million listings on the marketplace.

Growing volumes on Snapdeal are built on a sound and granular understanding of the importance of value in e-commerce. Its ability to build scale along with favorable unit economics gives Snapdeal an immense competitive advantage.