Snapdeal to increase seller base add another 5,000 manufacturers, sellers

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal plans to increase its seller-base by adding another 5,000 manufacturer-sellers on its platform in 2020. It expects most of these manufacturers to join from India’s production hubs such as Meerut, Ludhiana, Tirupur, Jaipur, Panipat, Surat and Rajkot. Over the last one year, many manufacturers of daily use products like steel and copper utensils, kitchen gadgets and fashion accessories have selling directly on Snapdeal, bypassing the traditional structure of selling through wholesalers and retailers.

The fast growth of the online market, especially in the non-metro centers, has allowed these manufacturers to tap a new set of always-connected customers, which traditional retail structures cannot capture. Over the last two years, Snapdeal claims to have added over 60,000 new sellers, who have added over 50 million new listings which has helped build a deep assortment of products relevant for value-savvy buyers. Snapdeal witnesses more than 80 million visits every month, with buyers browsing the 200 million+ listings by nearly 500,000 registered sellers on the platform.

In December 2019, Snapdeal announced that its network covers more than 26,000 pin codes across India, which includes all the metros, Tier I and II cities and most of Tier III and IV towns of India.