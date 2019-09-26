Snapdealto to host festive sale from September 29, eyes non metro buyers

Snapdeal will have a series of mega sales, one from September 29 to October 6, 2019, and one in the second and third weeks of October. These coincide with Navratri and Diwali and Snapdeal expects more than 85 percent of its sales to come from non-metro users. Special deals will be offered on a wide range of its bestsellers from Indian bazaars, including products for home, fashion and fitness. The range comprises products offering users smart solutions for daily living, including multi-function kitchen tools, gifting options, home decoration and lighting collections. For social media savvy users, items such as selfie lights, tripods etc will be showcased. Also on offer will be wellness accessories such as yoga mats, fitness bands and home gym equipment. Besides the existing offers, customers can avail an instant discount of 25 per cent when using PNB debit and credit cards.

Snapdeal, India’s largest value-focused e-commerce platform, has more than 5,00,000 registered sellers on the marketplace. With the new partnership with Voonik, Snapdeal has expanded the selection of value-priced items to include a private label from an online fashion player.