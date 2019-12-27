Social Beat to manage Khadim’s social marketing

Footwear brand Khadim’s has partnered digital marketing solutions agency Social Beat who will manage the brand’s social media marketing and media buying and will help drive store visits for Khadim’s and acquire shoppers via Google’s suite of apps. The agency will also build Khadim’s online brand presence to tell their unique story via social media. Founded in 2012, Social Beat helps enabling businesses to build their brands and achieve business results via the digital medium. Its expertise with video storytelling makes it the preferred digital marketing solutions partner for brands and businesses as it seeks to engage with audiences in both urban and rural markets.

Founded in 1981 footwear retailer Khadim’s has grown to have a presence across 23 states and one union territory. For several years it was involved in wholesaling and distribution of basic utility footwear and then entered into the retail business. Having a strong digital presence is important for a brand in order to see growth in customer engagement, and thus grow revenues by driving sales.