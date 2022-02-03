Sounder set to open first store in Korea

British golf clothing and accessories brand Sounder is opening a dedicated store in South Korea. The brand, which is the creation of Folk creative director Cathal McAteer and Urban Golf founder James Day, has signed an agreement with fashion import and distribution company Modern Works.

Korea’s golf market is ranked third in the world, with reports confirming Koreans spend more per capita on golf equipment and apparel than golfers from any other country. This exclusive distribution deal will see several dedicated Sounder stores open across the country.

Their first Korean store is located in the Hannam region of the South Korean capital, and will be the first venue in a national rollout. As well as stocking Sounder’s full range of clothing, accessories, and collaborations, Modern Works will also create a dedicated Korean website and local social media channels for the brand.

In a statement, Cathal McAteer, founder and creative director of Sounder, said, “Asia represents a huge market for golf, and we’re delighted to find a partner who shares our passion for the game. We’re looking forward to working with Modern Works to expand the Sounder community to golf lovers in South Korea and beyond.”

In a statement, Bart Kim, president and CEO of Modern Works, said, “The team at Sounder have an unrivaled pedigree in both golf and fashion. We’re excited to bring Sounder’s modern take on classic golf clothing and accessories to golfers in South Korea.”