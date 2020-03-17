South Korea’s fast fashion brand 2358 to open 100 stores across India

South Korean fast fashion retailer 2358 plans to have 100 stores across India by the end of the fiscal. The retailer runs on a franchise model and will have a special focus on emerging cities. Almost 30 per cent of 2358’s products are sourced from South Korea. The balance is from countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. This brand that curates fast fashion tangibles, including creative home decor, cosmetics, digital accessories, fancy jewelry, fashion accessories, toys, home utilities etc, to provide consumers with a one-stop shopping solution. The brand seeks to enter the fast-fashion department store sector while integrating into the fashion culture of India.

The brand is owned by VRP Telematics. Every month the stores are reshuffled and new products are brought in. The basic look and feel elements are kept similar across all stores. Some of the key aspects kept in mind while designing the stores include visual appeal, quality, variety, pricing, the comfort of the user while walking around the store and experiencing the fashion. Every single design element has a message. For example, lipstick or nail polish is displayed according to the color palette. In-store activities include creating selfie contents, testimonials from the customers and feedback-based incentives. The retailer also has a huge presence through online various social media handles.