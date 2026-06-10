Spanish brand Carmina drives international expansion with first stores in Japan and Germany

Madrid – Carmina Shoemaker, or simply Carmina, the renowned Majorcan brand from Inca specialising in artisanal footwear for men and women, continues to expand its international footprint in 2026. This year, the company aims to add two new own-brand stores outside of Spain, specifically in Tokyo and Munich.

This completes and updates the information previously reported by FashionUnited at the beginning of last October. For 2026, as part of its medium-term strategic expansion plan, Carmina Shoemaker is finalising preparations for its much-anticipated entry into Japan. The brand's origins trace back to the founding of a small bespoke shoe workshop on the island of Majorca in 1866. The company currently operates in the country by selling its products through a curated selection of multi-brand stores, such as the Trading Post chain and department stores still operating under the American brand Barneys New York.

Regarding its entry into the Japanese market with its first own-brand store, Carmina Shoemaker announced in October its goal to expand its retail network to Japan with a store in its capital, Tokyo. The opening was initially planned for the last quarter of 2025 but was later postponed to the end of this past May. However, neither the opening nor the specific date for the brand's first store in Japan has yet been confirmed.

Regardless of these delays, Carmina Shoemaker assures that the store will open soon. The historic Majorcan house has already begun advertising its “imminent” opening in Tokyo. Carmina Shoemaker has specified that the brand will open its first store in Marunouchi, one of the world's major capitals. They highlight it as “one of the most elegant districts in the city,” where Japanese lovers of artisanal footwear will find “a new home for craftsmanship”.

First store in Germany, in Munich

In addition to the opening in Japan, and following its stated priority focus on the German market in Europe, Carmina now confirms plans to open its first store in Munich before the end of 2026. No further details about this location have been provided yet. Once it opens, it will also be the Spanish company's first own-brand store in Germany.

As part of the diverse and curated network of multi-brand stores through which Carmina Shoemaker sells its collections across 15 countries, the company has identified a total of five authorised retailers in Germany. These stores are located in Hamburg, Stuttgart, Berlin, and Munich itself. From this base, Carmina has decided to begin strengthening its growing and expanding own-brand retail network from within Germany.

Two to three annual openings until 2030

As previously mentioned, the 2026 openings are part of Carmina Shoemaker's strategic growth and expansion plan. Under these guidelines, the Majorcan brand plans to undertake between two and three new openings annually until 2030. This series of new stores is targeted for strategic markets in both the Americas, reflecting the consolidated position of the US as the company's main market, and especially in Central Europe. Within this region, Carmina is particularly focused on the Swiss and German markets.

All these openings will follow those undertaken by Carmina in recent years. Specifically, they follow the two new own-brand stores opened in 2025 in London and Luxembourg, in line with the objectives of its 2030 roadmap. With these locations, the brand currently has a retail network of nine stores in Inca; Palma de Mallorca; Madrid; Paris; Barcelona; New York; San Francisco; London; and Luxembourg. They plan to increase this figure to 11 stores following this year's planned openings in Tokyo and Munich. On a business level, these new stores will strengthen the direct sales channel, which accounts for just over 80 percent of its total turnover. Approximately 50 percent of sales are generated from its physical retail network, with just over 30 percent coming from its online store.