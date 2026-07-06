Spanish brand Paloma Wool opens its second US store in Los Angeles

Madrid – Paloma Wool, the Barcelona-based fashion brand by designer Paloma Lanna, continues its steady and consistent progress in building its own retail network. The brand has now opened its first store in Los Angeles. This new location brings the increasingly popular Spanish label to a total of three international stores and four globally.

Founded in Barcelona as a digitally native brand by designer Paloma Lanna around April 2014, Paloma Wool has maintained a tightly controlled sales system for over 12 years. The name is a playful pun on the English and Spanish translations of the designer's surname. Its structure was initially supported by selling collections through its own online store. This was followed by distribution through a curated selection of multi-brand and concept stores worldwide. Since 2018, the brand has also operated periodic pop-ups in major fashion and shopping capitals across different regions.

Paloma Wool store at 8410 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (United States) Credits: Paloma Wool.

Paloma Wool store at 8410 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (United States) Credits: Paloma Wool.

Paloma Wool store at 8410 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles (United States). Credits: Paloma Wool.

As a natural evolution of these strategies, Paloma Wool aimed to build a closer relationship with its growing customer community by opening its first permanent store in April 2025. The store opened at 425 Broome Street in New York, marking its first permanent and international location. This was followed by new store openings throughout the same year at 360 Diagonal Avenue in Barcelona and 7-8 Conduit Street in London. The brand now adds a fourth permanent store in Los Angeles, its third outside of Spain and second in the US. This highlights the significant weight and potential the brand sees in the American market.

Located at 8410 Melrose Avenue, the store opened about two weeks ago in one of Los Angeles' most vibrant and exclusive areas. This is a key international shopping destination where major fashion brands are focused. Paloma Wool is raising its profile with a new permanent boutique in the same part of the Californian city where brands like G Star and Adidas operate. Nearby on the iconic Melrose Place are Golden Goose, Balmain, the French A.P.C, Maison Margiela and Zimmermann. This environment is not unfamiliar to Paloma Wool. The brand opened a pop-up on Melrose Avenue two years ago in the same location now occupied by Nude Project's 2026 pop-up. This was the brand's second temporary activation in the US city since its founding. The company has launched a total of 11 pop-ups in the country, across Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

Featuring an art installation by Carlota Guerrero

A regular on the official Paris Fashion Week schedule since September 2023, the Barcelona-based brand is celebrating its Los Angeles opening by transforming the store and its windows into an interactive and immersive art installation. The initiative was conceived by creative Carlota Guerrero and developed with Max Milà, both frequent artistic collaborators of Paloma Wool. It features participation from figures such as Rachel Sennott, Isabelle Alburquerque, Devon Lee Carlson, Anna Collins, Lucia Farrow, CHloe Cherry, Noah Dillon, Riska Seval and Lexee Smith.

“Retail Theatre” art installation by Carlota Guerrero at the Paloma Wool store in Los Angeles (United States). Credits: Paloma Wool.

Using cameras installed both outside and inside the store in a special fitting room area, “to celebrate the opening of our Los Angeles store, we created a ‘theatrical fitting room’ connected to the street via two live cameras,” explained Paloma Wool's management. This means that “what happens inside is seen outside, and what happens outside is seen inside.” The result is a “living” art installation. It is “inspired by Hollywood's celebrity overexposure culture” and “plays with the boundary between public and private space,” they added.

The artistic activation follows the brand's regular practice of promoting and hosting art within its growing network of company-owned, monobrand stores. For instance, its Barcelona boutique has an ongoing collaboration with the art platform Penélope Archive, a project by curator Mariona Valdés and Carlota Guerrero. The latest instalment featured artist Petra Collins' work “My Home” in the window of the Diagonal Avenue store. This approach of forging ties with the contemporary art world is a strategy that completes the shopping experience the brand offers. The stores are notable for their refined aesthetic with neutral tones and a display of items reminiscent of an art gallery. In fact, collection pieces are exhibited with a code that customers note down. The items are then brought to the fitting rooms in the correct size, leaving the main display undisturbed.

“Retail Theatre” art installation by Carlota Guerrero at the Paloma Wool store in Los Angeles (United States). Credits: Paloma Wool.

“Retail Theatre” art installation by Carlota Guerrero at the Paloma Wool store in Los Angeles (United States). Credits: Paloma Wool.

“Retail Theatre” art installation by Carlota Guerrero at the Paloma Wool store in Los Angeles (United States). Credits: Paloma Wool.

“I want this space to be a place where people enjoy spending time, rather than just passing through,” Paloma Lanna told the British design and architecture publication Wallpaper. “Whether someone comes with friends or just wants to enjoy a day to themselves, I hope they leave feeling they have had a meaningful and pleasant experience.” She added, “Above all, I hope people feel comfortable here and leave with the feeling of having spent time in a thoughtful, warm and welcoming place.”

In summary Paloma Wool has opened its fourth permanent store in Los Angeles, consolidating its global presence and commitment to the US market with its second store in the country.

From this new store, the brand aims to create a welcoming and meaningful environment for its customers, offering a shopping experience akin to an art gallery.

Enhancing this atmosphere, for the opening, artist and creative Carlota Guerrero has created an interactive art installation for the brand that “plays” with the boundary between public and private space, inspired by Hollywood's celebrity overexposure culture.