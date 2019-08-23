Speedo plans online retail in India

Swimwear brand Speedo will reach out to a wider range of Indian consumers this year with e-commerce launch. Speedo has 45 stores in India across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Jaipur. This includes eight stores in Bangalore and three in Pune. The brand offers swimwear for men, women and children and has a new footwear line designed to be worn in water. The aim is to elevate swimming as a fitness method to rival other popular fitness activities and provide access to the most comprehensive and best selection of fitness swimwear and equipment to improve swimming technique.

The brand’s heritage of innovation derives from its leadership in competitive swimming, where more Olympic gold medals have been won in Speedo than any other brand. Using the pioneering technology created for the planet’s top swimmers, Speedo brings performance, comfort, and style to all who enter the water, whether racing for a record finish, swimming laps for better health, or making memories at the beach. Its performance collection includes competition and training suits that remain the number one choice of the world’s fastest swimmers. Speedo’s expanded range consists of footwear, packs, aquatic fitness, and swim training equipment.