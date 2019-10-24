Speedo plans to add three more stores this year

Speedo’s journey is rich in history and innovation. In the formative years, an average store size would be around 600 sq ft. Considering the shifting needs of the consumer and their expectations, along with the evolution of retail as an industry, Speedo is in the process of opening three more stores this year. Omni channel retail will be in focus in future. It is through an extensive form of research that Speedo develops the store designs. The very same design is then percolated across the globe down to all its global stores which includes India as well. Speedo goes through retail design upgradation once in three years, This enables Speedo to narrate the brand story, educate customers on the collection and ultimately enable them to be immersed with the brand and its design.

The brand has 45 exclusive stores in 13 key cities across India. These include Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Cochin and Jaipur. The plan is to open three more exclusive stores in the remaining months of 2019. Swimwear brand Speedo is present in over 170 countries all around the world.