Sprinter Dutee Chand to endorse Puma

India’s top gold medalist sprinter Dutee Chand has been signed up as a brand ambassador for Puma. The sprinter won India’s first gold at the World University Games last month. The endorsement is for two years and will see Chand lend her name to a range of custom-made sportswear from the firm. She will feature in advertising for Puma. She is also the first from the LGBTQ community in India to bag a significant endorsement. Puma is helping Chand with her training needs to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

India is expected to become one of Puma’s top five markets by 2020. The women’s segment is a key element of its strategy. Puma will be making big investments in the country to maintain its leadership position in the Indian sportswear market. Last year, Puma added 30 stores and the expansion would continue this year too. Puma currently has 365 stores in 125 cities across India. It also sells online through its own website and other leading e-commerce platforms. Globally there has been a huge momentum for the brand, which is making strong progress in the sports performance and sport style categories. While other companies flaunt performance and technology, Puma focuses on style that makes its products attractive to the casual dresser.