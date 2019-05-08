Spykar launches Gymjns, a range of athleisure denim

Spykar has launched Gymjns, a range of athleisure denims. This is the next evolution in denims as it offers a four-way dynamic stretch and ergonomic construction, making it the first-ever denim that can be worn for workouts. Keeping in mind the demand for something cool, durable and versatile to match the fast-paced life of a millennial, this is a perfect denim for the gym and outside too. With Spykar Gymjns, millennials can now seamlessly move from active to leisure to fun, without having to change their outfit.

Available in 18 styles for men and women, Spykar Gymjns are super comfortable and stretchy with a great fit and sporty styling. These stylishly cool fashion denims include styles with zippered pockets, draw cords, typography side seams, elasticated waistbands, reflective tape details, sporty fits, among other smart detailing. The range is now available pan-India across 250 stores and also online.

Spykar is a fashion denim brand. Spykar, which opened in 1992, is known primarily for men’s casual wear, particularly denims. Nearly 82 per cent of its turnover comes from men’s wear. About six per cent is from accessories. Spykar is a homegrown brand, so from day one it has created fits, trends and designs keeping the Indian consumer in mind.