Stadium Goods to close New York store

Stadium Goods, a well-known US retailer of exclusive sneakers and streetwear, is closing its store in New York's Soho district after 10 years. The last day of operation is January 19, after which the company will focus on its online channels, Stadium Goods manager Michael Daniel told Footwear News (FN). Stadium Goods is part of Farfetch Limited.

Daniel shared: “The lease was up and we decided not to renew. Our business is primarily digital, so that’s where Stadium Goods is focusing its investments to drive growth. In the meantime, we plan to transform our market centre at 412 Broadway so we can both receive new merchandise from vendors and provide an enhanced shopping experience in the same space.”

Stadium Goods, initially an online “sneaker marketplace,” was founded in 2015 by John McPheters and Jed Stiller. The company was acquired by e-commerce giant Farfetch Limited for 250 million dollars in December 2018.