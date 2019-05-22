Status Quo to expand retail, open new stores

Status Quo plans to expand its retail operations through exclusive brand stores. The management plans to launch eight EBOs in the Punjab this fiscal year and 18 stores in Delhi NCR region in the year 2020-2021. The brand, which scaled up from 35,000 units in 2004 to 3.5 million units in 2018, also plans to reach 5 million units by the end of this year. Kunal Mehta was appointed Senior VP-Business Development and Marketing recently. He will be responsible for the leading EBO expansion and marketing promotions for the brand. Mehta was previously engaged as the Vice President Business Development and Marketing at Being Human Clothing and was instrumental in leading the growth and building the brand there.

Status Quo has grown exponentially since its inception. The brand is available at over 2,000 point of sales through various large format chains, online platforms and multi-brand stores in India. The brand has also set its retail footprint in the Africa, Middle East, Philippines & Sri Lanka.