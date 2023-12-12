Stella McCartney launches installation at Selfridges Corner Shop

British luxury womenswear label Stella McCartney has opened a “theatrical extravaganza” at the Selfridges Corner Shop space.

The installation, titled ‘Stellabration,’ will run until December 28 and is described as an “emotional and energetic exploration of light, joy and nostalgia, with a touch of festive drama and delight”.

At the heart of the space is ‘The Lucky Light Show,’ featuring a curated collection of neon lights given a second life from previous Stella McCartney Christmas displays.

The display highlights a conscious collection of Stella McCartney pieces, including ready-to-wear collection, childrenswear and vegan accessories, which are made from sustainable materials and feature star details.

This sits alongside an exclusive range of festive-inspired collector’s items from the brand, a selection of luxury vegan chocolates by Charbonnel et Walker.

Stella McCartney ‘Stellabration’ installation at Selfridges Corner Shop Credits: Stella McCartney

The luxury brand is also debuting a range of bags and footwear co-created with Veuve Clicquot made with grape by-products from its harvest and with recycled cork, which can be preordered at the department store. The collaboration also includes a first-ever fashion Champagne bottle holder and a limited-edition Veuve Clicquot personalised ice jackets with ‘Stellabration’ messages.

Additionally, British creator Andrew Logan, who has known McCartney since childhood and previously collaborated with the womenswear label, has designed an edit of wearable art to purchase, crafted from recycled and recyclable glass, which are exclusive to the ‘Stellabration’ installation.

Light artist Chris Levine also has art on display, featuring a new original piece titled ‘InterStella’ inspired by the installation’s neon and star elements.

The majority of the materials used in the construction of ‘Stellabration’ and its decorations are recycled, recyclable or biodegradable, added the brand in the release, as it tries to shine a light on the importance of minimising waste during the festive season, where it adds Britons create around 30 percent more waste.

