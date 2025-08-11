Stradivarius strengthens its UK network with arrival in North East England

Spanish group Inditex continues to strengthen the international presence of its brands with the opening of the first Stradivarius store in North East England.

The brand, known for its affordable and trendy fashion, has opened a 930-square-metre (10,000-square-foot) space in the Lower Red Mall area of the Metrocentre shopping centre, in Gateshead.

With operations in more than 60 countries, in the UK market, the geographical distribution of Stradivarius stores is dispersed. It is mainly concentrated in the north and centre of the country. This opening in Gateshead strengthens coverage in a previously underserved area in north-east England.

This is a region with a large catchment area that includes Newcastle and Sunderland. It allows the brand to expand its reach beyond the large urban centres in the south of the country.