Strathberry relocates and upsizes Covent Garden store

Edinburgh-based luxury leather goods brand Strathberry has relocated and upsized its Covent Garden store in London.

Strathberry has doubled the size of its Covent Garden Market Building boutique to a 1,200 square foot unit, meaning it is now the biggest store for the brand, which also operates three standalone stores in the UK.

The move is to enable the brand to expand its offering of signature bags handcrafted in Spain and a curated range of luxury accessories, all of which can be personalised with on-site embossing services.

Strathberry Covent Garden store Credits: Strathberry

The newly upsized space features Strathberry’s signature light and understated interior, incorporating natural materials such as teak and brass fittings, as well as custom-made furniture handcrafted in Edinburgh.

In addition, Strathberry has also opened a new office alongside the new store to solidify its brand presence in the city.

Guy and Leeanne Hundleby, owners and founder of Strathberry, said in a statement: "Whilst Strathberry is an internationally recognised brand, known globally for our elegance, outstanding quality and minimalism, the way in which we operate remains focused on the strong knit relationships we forge, be it with artisans in our workshops, or leading and supportive partners such as Shaftesbury Capital. Working hand-in-glove with Shaftesbury Capital has been a rewarding and fruitful process, which has allowed us to launch our new and enhanced store in Covent Garden.

“We’ve truly enjoyed being part of such a vibrant area of London over the past couple of years and, by unveiling this beautiful new boutique, we are excited to enter this exciting next chapter of our journey. The new Covent Garden location will become the home of Strathberry in London – both a space where our customers can experience the craftsmanship of our products in person and a London hub for our growing team.”

