Streetwear brand LFDY expands into France

Live Fast Die Young Clothing GmbH (LFDY) is expanding into France. The company is opening its first store in Paris.

The Düsseldorf-based streetwear brand plans to open the doors of its first French shop at 33 Rue du Temple in the Marais district of Paris in November, LFDY announced on Tuesday. The company will present itself over 100 square metres of retail space.

This will be LFDY’s eighth store. In addition to Paris, the brand already has flagship stores in London; Amsterdam; Cologne; Düsseldorf; Berlin; Hamburg; and Munich. The new location is intended to underline the brand's ambition to position itself with its own flagships in key international cities.

First look at the plans for the new Paris store Credits: Live Fast Die Young Clothing GmbH

Paris store (exterior and interior) Credits: Live Fast Die Young Clothing GmbH

“The setbacks caused by the attacks in Amsterdam and Cologne last year have only made us more determined to take the next steps,” said LFDY founder Lorenz Amend. “With the store in Paris, we are starting a new chapter. I am excited to see what impact the new market will have on the brand and the company.”

A Paris capsule collection with a T-shirt and fleece will be released at the end of August to coincide with the new store opening. It will be available in the brand's stores and online shops.