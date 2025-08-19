Subdued to open debut US store this autumn

Rome-based contemporary fashion brand Subdued, well known across Europe and the UK for its teen-focused apparel and accessories, is expanding its global retail footprint with its debut store in the US this autumn, as it looks to become a key player in the international teen fashion market.

The debut Subdued store will open at the Roosevelt Field shopping centre in Garden City, New York, offering American teens trend-driven fashion in the brand’s signature boutique style retail setting, featuring “designed interiors and curated collections that merge international trends with Italian creativity”.

The US expansion is being spearheaded by Lupo Sconciaforni, chief executive of North America for Subdued, who will be drawing from his experience leading growth from the company in the UK, Ireland, and Scandinavian regions.

Sconciaforni said in a statement: “Subdued is more than just fashion - it’s a way of expressing individuality, creativity, and confidence. We’re thrilled to finally bring our brand to the US, starting in New York, and can’t wait to connect with a new generation of teens who inspire us every day.”

Subdued bringing its teen-focused fashion to the US

Subdued campaign Credits: Subdued/Alice Nevins

The Subdued store will be located at 630 Old Country Road, Garden City and will open to the public this autumn, showcasing the brand’s full collection. It will join more than 270 retailers in the Roosevelt Field shopping centre, including department stores such as Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and JCPenney.

Zach Beloff, vice president of leasing at Simon’s, owner of Roosevelt Field, added: “We’re proud that Subdued chose to make their US debut at Roosevelt Field as part of our incredible line-up of leading global brands.

“Opening their first US store with us underscores Simon’s position as the premier platform for international brands looking to enter and scale in the American market. Subdued brings a fresh take on style and meets the rising demand for in-person shopping experiences among Gen Z consumers.”

Founded in Rome in 1995 by Enrico M. Sconciaforni and Alessandro Orsini, Subdued was created to design fashion that captures the style and personalities of teenage girls. The brand currently has more than 130 stores across Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, and China, and an e-commerce platform.