Sunspel launches bespoke T-shirt service at new flagship

British brand Sunspel, founded in 1860, known for its focus on luxury casualwear, underwear and swimwear, has opened its new flagship store in London featuring an exclusive bespoke T-shirt service.

The new Sunspel store is located at 23 Jermyn Street, London, offering customers an immersive brand experience, showcasing its rich archive and expanding upon its T-shirt-making heritage, which dates to the early 1900s by allowing customers to design their own unique T-shirt in response to increased personalised requests.

Sunspel Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Sunspel

The bespoke T-shirt service is exclusive to the Jermyn Street flagship and each piece will be expertly cut and tailored to the customer’s exact specifications in the brand’s Long Eaton factory, Sunspel’s home since 1937.

Customers will be measured and provided samples to guide them to their perfect fit T-shirt, which can be selected in different body and arm lengths and neck finishes, as well as add pockets with custom designs, along with monogramming. They can also choose from a variety of fabrics, including the brand’s classic Supima Superfine, midweight, heavyweight, Sea Island, and silk cotton.

Sunspel Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Sunspel

Sunspel will also keep customer patterns on file for easy reorders. The process takes about three weeks and costs around 150 pounds, depending on the fabric.

The initiative extends a service the brand has long offered celebrities, stylists and costume designers, including Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones and Daniel Craig’s James Bond.

Sunspel’s new London flagship celebrates history and continued innovation

Sunspel Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Sunspel

The two-storey flagship also hosts a unique brand exhibition showcasing Sunspel’s history from its roots in Nottingham in 1860 to the present day. It features rare artefacts from its archive, including original cellular mesh underwear and Sea Island cotton T-shirts from the early 1900s. In addition, the space will serve as a venue for community events and personal styling appointments.

Sunspel Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Sunspel

Commenting on the opening, Raul Verdicchi, chief executive at Sunspel, said in a statement: “We are particularly excited for the opening of our new flagship store. This is our second store opening so far this year and marks an important moment in our journey, offering customers an immersive brand experience with a dedicated space for Sunspel’s rich archive.

“Additionally, we are thrilled to introduce our Bespoke T-shirt service, allowing customers to tailor our iconic T-shirts by choosing specific sizes, fits, and details, making each item truly unique.”

Sunspel Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Sunspel

Earlier this year, Sunspel continued its retail expansion in the US with a new store in Los Angeles, building on the success of its first West Coast store, which opened in November 2023, in Marin Country Mart, north of San Francisco.

Sunspel Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Sunspel

Sunspel Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Sunspel

Sunspel Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Sunspel