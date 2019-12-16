Superdry targets India’s millennials with new campaign

Superdry has launched a campaign in India through which the brand aims to break the norms, celebrate individuality and inspire millennials. The video campaign features celebrities like Kubbra Sait, Jim Sarbh, Aparshakti Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, and Guru Randhawa and is expected to give a boost and enhance the visibility of Superdry in India.

The British clothing brand retails in India through a joint venture with Reliance Brands. Superdry which came to India in 2012 is known for T-shirts, shirts, fragrances, body sprays and body + hair washes. The products will shortly be distributed through major department stores and specialist beauty retailers across the country. Superdry has 30 exclusive stores so far including two in Ludhiana, and plans to expand its offline presence by opening new stores across India next year. Superdry sells through its own website as well as e-commerce platforms including Myntra, Amazon and Ajio. Superdry has recently launched its online store in India. The website has over 4,000 options and this will enable consumers to shop from a more diverse range of products. The brand expects seven per cent to ten per cent of its top line sales in the coming year to come from the site. Superdry has been clocking double-digit growth for the past three years organically, and inorganically it has been clipping at 30 per cent to 40 per cent year on year.