Surat-based XYXX Apparels to increase MBO presence

XYXX Apparels, based in Surat, plans to ramp up its presence in multi-brand outlets, hire more people, expand its sales and marketing efforts, introduce an exciting pipeline of new product and category launches, and open up new geographies in India as well as new channels.

This is a premium range of innerwear and loungewear brand for men with trunks, briefs, boxers, jockstraps, vests, pyjamas and T-shirts. The company largely retails on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart but considering marketplaces challenges it is now focusing more on brick and mortar stores. So, multi-brand outlets are seen as the way of reaching the maximum number of consumers. So XYXX will be present strongly in multi-brand outlets and large formats such as Central.

As of now the brand is in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Delhi through 800 multi-brand outlets, with a plan to add 200 such stores every month. The plan is to be present in the top 50 cities in the next six to nine months.

The startup has gone in for a round of funding. The innerwear maker expects the fresh capital to increase monthly sales to around Rs 3 crores. As of now it is clocking Rs 1.5 crores in net sales a month.