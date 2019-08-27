Suruchi Parakh to spread retail footprint with new stores

Designer Suruchi Parakh plans to open more brick-and-mortar stores while also launching an e-commerce site as she spread out her retail footprint. The brand opened its first flagship store last year in Surat and ramped up production schedule to produce 200 new designs every three months. Revenues reached Rs 2.5 crore in 2018, increasing 26 per cent over the previous year.

The brand recently launched its latest collection titled ‘Phosphene’. The collection features layers of sheer textiles mixed with heavy floral embroidery and a varied colour palette ranging from black to pastel hues.

Parakh founded her eponymous brand in 2015 and now employs 80 craftspeople from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal to create her garments using textiles sourced from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Prior to launching her own label, Parakh worked as the head designer at the Surat-based brand Jinaam.