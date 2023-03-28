Swaine opens flagship on New Bond Street

Swaine, one of the UK’s oldest luxury goods brand, has opened a new flagship on New Bond Street in London as part of its most radical rebrand in 273 years.

A fixture of London’s luxury goods landscape since 1750, Swaine’s new flagship at 126-127 New Bond Street marks the largest store in the brand’s history at 7,000 square feet and will complement its existing Burlington Arcade boutique.

The flagship showcases Swaine’s growing product offering, including its full men’s and women’s leather goods and luggage collections alongside Herbert Johnson hats and Brigg umbrellas, both brands of the Swaine family.

Image: Swaine; flagship store on New Bond Street, London

Carine de Koenigswarter, chairman and chief executive at Swaine, said in a statement: “The flagship will not only showcase the full range of luxury products, but is where each customer, new or connoisseur, will be able to fully engage with the spirit of Swaine through an immersive brand experience.”

The design of the store has been created to mirror the new creative direction of the heritage brand, with Swaine enlisting the services of architectural firms Malherbe Paris and Atelier Architecture and Design, which have created concept spaces for LVMH, Harrods and Victoria and Albert Museum.

Image: Swaine; flagship store on New Bond Street, London

As well as showcasing the brand’s full collection, the flagship also has dedicated areas for private appointments and bespoke services, and a museum, charting the brand’s history. Workshops for both Swaine leather goods and Herbert Johnson hats are also located above the store.

Image: Swaine; flagship store on New Bond Street, London

Image: Swaine; flagship store on New Bond Street, London