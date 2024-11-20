Sweaty Betty adds two new stores in the US

London-based women’s activewear brand Sweaty Betty has opened two new US stores as it returns to a brick-and-mortar presence in the market.

The activewear brand, owned by Wolverine World Wide, Inc., opened stores in Chicago's Southport neighbourhood and Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown area earlier this month. Both feature Sweaty Betty's collection of premium activewear, which fuses feminine-focused design and style with technical performance.

The new US openings come after Sweaty Betty closed its 12 stores in America in 2020.

Melissa Mullen, global brand president of Sweaty Betty, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to open these new locations in Chicago and D.C., which mark an exciting opportunity to connect with new communities and deepen our presence in key markets.

"We look forward to being part of these vibrant cities, supporting our consumers' active lifestyles, and continuing to grow our global sisterhood."

In addition, Sweaty Betty is expanding its retail footprint in the UK, with its first store in Wales in Cardiff and a new London store in Westfield London. The brand now has 85 stores across the UK.