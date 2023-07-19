Sweaty Betty transforms omnichannel with NewStore platform

Women’s activewear and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty has rolled out NewStore’s mobile point-of-sale solution across 73 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Sweaty Betty has replaced its legacy point-of-sale with NewStore’s technology to allow the London-based brand to run its retail operations entirely on iPhone, laying the groundwork for the company’s omnichannel transformation.

Simon Pakenham-Walsh, chief technology officer at Sweaty Betty, said in a statement: “Sweaty Betty has quickly grown from a small London boutique to an international business. During this process, we recognized the importance of providing a seamless and scalable omnichannel experience for our customers and store colleagues.

“We selected NewStore because its platform does not carry the complex technical debt of the industry’s legacy solutions, and the company’s vision aligns perfectly with our strategy, which includes having an extensible, modern, and API-first technology stack.”

With NewStore, Sweaty Betty said it can unify its direct offline and online channels, which will improve the customer experience and drive operational efficiency. In addition, the new platform has also enhanced mobility, leading to more personalised, high-touch customer interactions.

Jessica Coleman, omnichannel product owner at Sweaty Betty, added: “The NewStore platform has had a tremendous impact on our day-to-day operations. Not only were we able to implement the technology quickly, but it has also reduced the operational workload of our store and support office teams by 75 percent.

“NewStore has given autonomy back to our employees, enabling them to provide exceptional service and enhance the overall customer experience.”