Swiss leather handbags, accessories brand De Sede enters India

Switzerland –based iconic leather handbags and accessories brand De Sede has come to India. Handbags use the finest leather and embody unique craftsmanship. Accessories are produced from the same high quality, premium leather and enhanced with the same seaming techniques that have been handed down for generations. The precise connecting and decorative seams by De Sede are considered milestones in the seaming technique and are applied by hand on every piece. The design is rounded off with a stylish language that has been carefully planned down to the smallest detail.

Founded in 1965, De Sede is renowned for its handcrafted leather furniture. The de Sede name is synonymous with numerous iconic chair and sofa designs. The company’s DS600 sofa is the world’s longest. The brand is present in 69 countries including the United States and Russia, the GCC countries, and even emerging markets such as China and Brazil. It doesn't have huge overheads or huge marketing departments and hardly makes any commercials, given the strong faith in word of mouth. Sophisticated designs that integrate traditional and precise Swiss workmanship have swiftly gained the brand an international reputation. Years of experience and diligence enable its craftsmen to create handcrafted leather furniture of singular quality.