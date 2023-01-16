Swiss sports brand On to open first UK flagship

Swiss high-performance running brand On is opening its first standalone European store in February.

The three-story, 860 square feet store, located at 169-173 Regent Street in London’s West End, will open on February 10, with On offering its British fans its design-centric and technology-driven approach to the in-store consumer experience.

David Allemann, co-founder of On, said in a statement: “Swiss Engineering means for us loving technology and the natural world. In our store on Regent Street, we have combined both innovatively and surprisingly.

“With technology and innovation at the forefront, On London will empower shoppers to engage with our brand in an entirely new way. The focus lies on our community of runners, outdoor enthusiasts, and everyday explorers.”

The UK flagship will offer On’s explorative, immersive, and tech-driven approach, inspired by a science museum, encouraging shoppers in a fun way to touch, interact and explore its latest innovations, sustainability projects and products in various interactive stations on the ground floor.

On to open first standalone European store in February

From a design perspective, the material's look and feel have been chosen to connect with the running path in London, with the floors made of paving stones and the wall from natural clay.

The lower ground floor of the store is dedicated to On’s community, with a versatile space for panels, workouts, and events, including a pop-up bar. The store will also serve as a seasonal hub for the local running community.

While on the top floor, shoppers will experience the latest in retail technology, including a magic wall carrying every model and size spanning nearly the floor’s length and height that has hidden gait-cycle analysis technology. This means that shoppers only need to run a few strides to get instantly matched with the best shoes for their running style.

The London store will also present the brand’s full range of women’s and men’s collections for the first time.

The UK opening follows On’s first global retail store in New York in 2020 and its London pop-up held in 2021.