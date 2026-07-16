Tailored Brands IPO: Is tailoring investable again after bankruptcy?

Tailored Brands, Inc. publicly filed its S-1 with the SEC on Monday, asking Wall Street to buy back into a category it wrote off six years ago: the suit. Through its new ticker symbol, “MENW,” the company is betting that tailoring can still capture investors’ attention and is even promising to open 500 new stores over the next 10 years, per the filing. It is a confident posture for a company that was in Chapter 11 less than six years ago.

Parent company of Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G, Tailored Brands finalized its financial restructuring in 2020 after filing for Chapter 11 and eliminating 686 million dollars of debt. Since then, the company’s numbers have shown a story of recovery. Net sales rose 2.1 percent to 2.5 billion dollars in fiscal 2025, while earnings climbed 25.5 percent to 217.2 million dollars. It was profitable again in its most recent quarter, posting net income of 44.9 million dollars on revenue of 681.8 million dollars.

According to TradingView data, Tailored Brands sells roughly one in three pieces of tailored clothing in the U.S. and one in five dress shirts, and controls nearly 60 percent of the country's men's apparel rental market. The company’s business model is based on enduring, recurring demand, such as weddings, graduations, milestone celebrations, and everyday professional occasions. Its model combines high-touch service from experienced sales consultants and on-site tailors with vertically integrated retail and rental capabilities.

Market data

Men’s Wearhouse holds the number-one position in formalwear rental in the US. The contrast with fashion rental’s public-market poster child is hard to miss: Rent the Runway, which went public in 2021, remains unprofitable, reported a net loss of 18.9 million dollars in its most recent quarter, and saw co-founder Jennifer Hyman step down as chief executive in May. Occasion-driven menswear rental, anchored to physical stores and tailors, appears to pencil out where subscription womenswear rental has not.

The company’s own market data puts US tailored clothing at 4 billion dollars, growing at roughly 1.5 percent annually — a niche within the 76 billion dollar men’s apparel market. Growth, per the filing, is meant to come from polished casual, footwear and new stores rather than from suits themselves.

In its filing, Tailored Brands also disclosed plans to expand its market share by elevating assortment, service and localization; expand customer lifetime value through higher retention and purchase frequency; and build on digital momentum to drive higher e-commerce sales.

Whether that adds up to “investable” is now a question with a price attached. Share count and range are still blank; the market will fill them in.