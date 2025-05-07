Tala confirms opening date for first bricks-and-mortar store

British activewear brand Tala, founded by influencer Grace Beverley, has confirmed that its debut retail store will open on May 24 on Carnaby Street in London.

The 2,000-square-foot, double-fronted store will span two levels to showcase Tala’s complete activewear collections under one roof for the first time. The design of the store is being described as “contemporary” with “bold, brand-led features” in a “feminine, elevated and naturalistic setting that combines the utility of shopping activewear with a fashion-brand experience”.

The opening marks a major milestone for the digitally native active-inspired brand and follows its launch in luxury department store Selfridges across the UK last year, as well as its exclusive pop-up in the Anthropologie Gallery King’s Road, which will run until mid-May, and its launch with OUNASS in Dubai in April.

The move builds on Tala’s ambitious growth strategy, backed by its 5 million pound funding round led by Pembroke VCT, alongside Venrex and Active Partners in July 2024. The investment has enabled Tala to explore a retail format, accelerate both domestic and international scaling and hire more senior team members, including the appointment of Rapha’s Darren Read as its new commercial director last month and Jon Wetherall as its new creative director in January.

Commenting on the opening, Morgan Fowles, chief executive of Tala, said in a statement: “Immersing our customers in the brand has always been a key element in the decision for us to transform from a leading e-commerce brand to a prominent player in the physical retail landscape. If we were going to open a store, it had to feel distinctly Tala, from the look and feel to the experience itself.

“Our flagship is more than just a shopping destination. It’s a strategic extension of our brand and a way to engage with our community in a more meaningful, in-person way. Consumer shopping habits are constantly evolving, but our customers have made it clear that physical retail remains a powerful channel for connection. We’re delighted to mark this next chapter for Tala with a space that genuinely reflects our brand and ethos.”