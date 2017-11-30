Tata Cliq expands brand portfolio to add DC Shoes on its platform

TataCLiQ, Tata group’s multi-brand ecommerce platform has expanded its international brand portfolio and added American show brand DC Shoes. DC Shoes Tiago Lemos and SK8 Mafia collections are now exclusively available online and through its ‘phygital’ concept of CLiQ and PiQ where customers can buy online and collect their products from any of the 13 DC physical stores.

DC Shoes product portfolio include: sport shoes including skateboarding and snowboarding, apparels, bags, accessories, hats, shirts, and posters. Tata CliQ is looking to enter newer categories in order to increase its brand tie ups to scale up offering to consumers across the country. It also plans to launch its own e-wallet in the coming year to drive the next phase of growth.

Gurvinderjit Singh Samra, Business Head, Fashion and Lifestyle, TataCLiQ said, Tata CLiQ, focus has been to build an assortment of some of the best authentic brands, both Indian and international and the brand certainly have delivered on it. With the launch of DC Shoes, the company has further strengthened the brand offerings and even the partnership with Reliance Brands.

DC Shoes operates 13 brick and mortar stores in India in partnership with Reliance Brands. Tata Group had entered the online retail with e-commerce portal TataCLiQ last year. The firm has more than 800 curated brands across various categories, with over 50 brands exclusively available on the portal.