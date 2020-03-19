Tata Cliq targets luxe customers with innovative strategies

Tata Cliq has carved a unique space for itself with focus on brands that represent premium and quality. The e-commerce platform is targeting the affluent customer and not just the discount seeker. The company is serving this segment by treating brands as symbiotic partners and key stakeholders. Tata Cliq gets store catalogues of brands- which are usually not given to other e-commerce platforms. This is different from other platforms where the focus is on discounts and category selling. The retailer feels the established way of doing e-commerce business such as largest catalogue, fastest delivery and lowest price is just one way. The platform is innovating an alternate e-commerce model that will speak to audiences who prioritise trust, brands and new launches as much as value. This is reflected in its choice of brands/products, cataloguing, editorial content, site merchandising and communication.

The business is also exploring a geo-fencing feature. This feature activates the moment a customer is near the physical store of one of the featured brands and provides him with new launches and offers that would be available at that store. In addition, to improve shopping convenience, the business is experimenting a scan and buy feature. This would allow Tata Cliq app users to do transactions on the move by scanning banners, digital screens, and more, displayed across locations.