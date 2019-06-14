TCNS opens first combined multi brand store for W, Aurelia brands

TCNS has opened its first combined store for women’s apparel brands W and Aurelia. The new store in Rajasthan, adopts a unified communication style for the brands, reinforcing brand authenticity, enabling a seamless customer journey at the store. TCNS Clothing plans to open around 70 to 80 such combined outlets in the current fiscal. W is a premium fusion wear brand catering to the aspirations of the modern Indian woman. Aurelia is contemporary Indian wear targeted at a wider age group and fashion sensibility. It’s a mix of great design, great quality, and great fit at economy pricing. W has a cleaner, international feel while Aurelia reflects a contemporary Indian feel.

TCNS generates 90 per cent of its sales from its stores while the remaining 10 per cent comes from online channels. TCNS Clothing sells through 521 exclusive brand outlets, 1573 large format store outlets and 1496 multi-brand outlets. It also sells products through its own website and online retailers like Myntra, Jabong, and Amazon, among others. TCNS will also be expanding in overseas markets through both online and offline models. At present, there are stores in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius.