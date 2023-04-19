Tekla opening its first store in Copenhagen

Danish label Tekla, known for its functional and elevated homeware and sleepwear, is opening its first retail store in Copenhagen on April 22.

The 2,152 square foot store, located on Vognmagergade in the heart of Copenhagen, where Tekla launched in 2017, features a curated selection of Tekla products and in-store exclusives, such as boxers, T-shirts, sleep masks and care accessories.

Tekla said the store has been designed to invite consumers to “experience an elevated Tekla universe at a deeper level,” with a layout that will “appeal to the senses through product tactility, custom soundscapes and a signature room scent,” to recreate the experience of home.

Image: Tekla by Umit Savaci; Copenhagen store

The store will also offer private appointments, allowing customers dedicated time with Tekla consultants “to curate an elevated home experience”.

Charlie Hedin, founder and creative director at Tekla, said in a statement: “Tekla has always been inspired by architecture and beautiful design, so it was natural for this to inform the concept of the store. The resulting space brings elements of Tekla together with historical references and the rituals of home, all with a warm atmosphere that feels like a true representation of Tekla.”

Image: Tekla by Umit Savaci; Copenhagen store

Kristoffer Juhl, co-founder and managing director at Tekla, added: “After launching with a digital-first approach, we are beyond excited to launch our first store. This milestone marks six years of experience, which we’ve drawn upon to create a concept that we believe will delight our community. We look forward to the opportunities this new space will bring, especially with our international customers.”

Tekla is known for its elevated yet functional homeware pieces centred around a timeless, straightforward design expression. With a foundation in bedding, Tekla’s full collection now comprises of pieces for the entire home, including towels, sleepwear and kitchen linens. The Danish brand is available globally online, shipping to more than 60 countries to date, and through a handful of retail partners in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Image: Tekla by Umit Savaci; Copenhagen store