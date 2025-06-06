Tendam partners with Shaws to bring Cortefiel to Ireland

With the foundations of its immediate future clarified following the arrival of Emirati firm Multiply Group as the company’s new majority shareholder, Spanish group Tendam has continued to advance its international expansion plan, this time with its flagship brand, Cortefiel. The brand formalised a partnership with Shaws Department Stores for its entry into Ireland.

Under the terms of the partnership, Cortefiel launched ten points of sale within selected Shaws Department Stores located across sixteen Irish cities. These openings marked Cortefiel’s debut in the Irish market, with the ten points of sale situated in Shaws shopping centres in Athlone, Ballina, Carlow, Castlebar, Fermoy, Limerick, Portlaoise, Tralee, Waterford, and Wexford. Collectively, these points of sale cover more than 600 square metres, all dedicated to Tendam Group’s flagship brand’s womenswear offering. Cortefiel has begun marketing its latest women’s Spring/Summer 2025 (SS25) collections in the country.

Notably, Cortefiel’s entry into Ireland in partnership with Shaws did not follow the independent store model previously used by Cortefiel and other Tendam brands for international expansion. Instead, the company adopted a new “corner” format. This point-of-sale model allows the brand to take a more dynamic and flexible approach to international growth. Presented as a new store concept called “Loft,” rather than a one-off initiative, this format suggests plans for broader implementation in other markets. In Ireland, this corner model will drive the brand’s physical retail presence, complemented by online sales through both Cortefiel’s and Shaws’ websites.

In the context of this partnership with Shaws, “the brand launched its new ‘Loft’ store concept in all Irish Cortefiel points of sale,” stated Tendam in a press release. Regarding this format, the company explained, “the new ‘Loft’ visual store concept was designed to showcase the collections in their entirety and offer styling options through flexible furniture.” From an experiential standpoint, the model “conveys a sense of spaciousness through the use of stone materials” and “natural woods that add contrast to the minimalist lines of the overall design.”

With this latest move, Cortefiel has added ten new points of sale in a corner format to the 246 it already operates across Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. Tendam has thus strengthened its presence in the Anglo-Saxon market, particularly in Ireland, where the Spanish company now operates thirty-two points of sale: fifteen Springfield stores, seven Women’secret stores, and ten Cortefiel corners within Shaws’ shopping centres. These physical operations are complemented by online sales from each of Tendam’s brands.