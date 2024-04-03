Tennessee Titans signs retail partnership with Fanatics

NFL team Tennessee Titans has signed a long-term omnichannel retail partnership with Fanatics, the digital sports platform and provider of licensed sports merchandise to elevate its fan experience.

The partnership will see Fanatics assume operations of the team’s official e-commerce business and the full suite of on-site merchandise and fan gear touchpoints at Nissan Stadium. The deal will also extend to the new Nissan Stadium slated for completion in 2027.

Adam Nuse, chief revenue officer at the Titans, said in a statement: “We are always looking for new ways to take the Titans fan experience to the next level, and access to the most unique and exciting gear is a big part of that.

“Whether it’s in the stands of Nissan Stadium on Sunday or around Nashville’s great neighbourhoods, we love seeing our fans decked out in their two-tone blue. This partnership with Fanatics will offer the best retail experience and widest variety of options for many seasons to come.”

Fanatics announced it will make a significant capital investment to upgrade the team’s in-venue shopping footprint, including its stores, kiosks, and other additional retail touchpoints, to create a new and improved shopping experience for fans in and around the current Nissan Stadium.

During the transition, the team store is currently closed and will re-open with limited inventory in the coming weeks and be fully stocked with new Titans gear at a grand opening before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

In addition, Fanatics will play a role in the design and build-out of the retail footprint inside the new Nissan Stadium. The main store will feature approximately 14,000 square feet of retail space spanning two levels, alongside satellite stores throughout the concourses.

Ed O’Brien, SVP of business development at Fanatics, added: “Fanatics is thrilled to partner with the Tennessee Titans at such an exciting time for the franchise and its fanbase. Through our robust assortment offering, retail operations expertise, and vast distribution and fulfilment infrastructure, Fanatics is uniquely positioned to provide Titans fans everywhere with an unrivalled shopping experience featuring premium merchandise for all members of the family, both on gameday and beyond.”

Fanatics is the NFL’s official e-commerce partner and holds online and mobile commerce relationships with 28 NFL clubs. The Titans become the company’s 13th omnichannel retail and merchandise partner for which Fanatics operates both e-commerce and in-venue shopping.