Thailand’s fashion accessories Lyn brand forays in India

Lyn has opened its first store in New Delhi. The brand caters to women with an eye for fashion and trendy products. It offers a wide range of fashion accessories from runway-inspired handbags and wallets, glamorous occasion shoes, to staple accessories from watches to eyewear, with on-trend designs that are sophisticated, trendy, sexy, and elegant. The highlighted pieces are full of new statement ornaments and bold details that perfectly promote every modern woman’s confidence, self-expression, identity and uniqueness in a glamorous and sophisticated way.

Lyn owned by Jaspal, one of the largest fashion retail companies in Thailand with more than 400 shops in Asia. The brand, which opened in 2001, spans Southeast Asia. There are 50 stores in Thailand, two in Cambodia, and ten in Vietnam. Now Lyn hopes to fulfill the needs of fashion-forward consumers in India.

Jaspal began as a distributor of home linen in 1947 and is now a diversified textile conglomerate. Its products range from fashion for men and women, bags and accessories to lifestyle home furnishing and bedding products. It has bed and bath products under the brand Santas and manufactures and retails Thai ready to wear fashion lines under the labels Lyn, Misty Mynx, Royal Ivy Regatta and CPS Chaps.