The Brooklyn Nets’ fashion brand Berō opens store

American basketball team The Brooklyn Nets has opened the first retail store for its private label merchandise brand, Berō, which debuted in December 2023.

Located at the Barclays Center, the 200-square-foot storefront has been designed by the Brooklyn Home Company’s director of architecture, Stacey Walters, “to feel live-in and welcoming” and offer an elevated fashion experience within a crowded sports arena.

Berō store at the Barclays Center Credits: Berō by Matthew Williams

Pronounced “borough,” the Berō storefront takes inspiration from Brooklyn townhouses and features wood panelling, walnut marble counters, black limestone floors, brass finishes and ambient lighting to make the store “feel warm and inviting”.

The store also features custom clothing displays to maximise the small space without distracting from the Berō collection, which takes inspiration from its Brooklyn roots and the culture around basketball with a range of elevated sporty apparel, including T-shirts, hoodies, cardigans, jerseys, polo shirts and outerwear.