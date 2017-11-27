The Collective plans EBOs for select brands

The Collective will open EBOs across India for some of its brands like Armani Collezioni, Fred Perry, Hackett London, Hugo Boss Green, Lagerfeld and Ted Baker. These stores will be 5,000 to 10,000 sq ft. There are already four Hackett stores and Ted Baker will soon open one.

The Collective is a luxury retailer from the Aditya Birla Group housing international brands in formal, casual and semi formal wear for men and women. It brings global fashion through an expert curation of great brands, making it a one-stop destination for connoisseurs. The company’s exclusive denim store, The Collective Denim Store, which houses jeans starting from Rs 14,000, could be another one to have exclusive stores.

The Collective opened its ninth store and this one is in Hyderabad. This brings together a collection of over 60 global marquee brands, including designer labels. In all there are some ten shops. The chain grew 22 per cent last year despite challenges like demonetisation. The retailer has developed an e-commerce facility and about six per cent of sales are already being generated from the online platform. As a multi-brand retailer, The Collective is seeking to add another dimension to its loyal customers with the Made to Measure option.