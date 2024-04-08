The Diamond Lab to open standalone store on New Bond Street

London-based The Diamond Lab, the fine jewellery brand that utilises lab-grown diamonds, is set to open its debut flagship store on New Bond Street this spring.

The Diamond Lab, founded by Jamie Amelia Patel, has signed a 10-year lease for 109 New Bond Street, a 3,000-square-foot store spanning a basement, ground, first, second and third floors.

The jewellery brand secured funding last year, led by investor James Shulman, to accelerate the brand’s expansion beyond concession space and to open an immersive standalone brick-and-mortar store to showcase its jewellery and educate customers about lab-grown diamonds, a more sustainable alternative to traditionally mined stones.

The Diamond Lab - New Bond Street store Credits: Savills / The Diamond Lab

Anthony Selwyn, co-head of global retail at Savills, which acted on behalf of a landlord Sunny Oasis Global, said in a statement: “This is the first Lab Diamond brand to open on Bond Street, which will allow them to become the most high-profile brand in a fast-growing market.

“Bond Street is going through a phenomenal transformation, investment into the street last year accounted for 70 percent of all Central London activity in 2023, and we are seeing a whole host of brands recognising that the extension of prime pitch is seriously establishing itself.”