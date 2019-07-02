The Label Life plans more store opening

The Label Life embarked on its retail journey through the online channel and later stepped on to the brick and mortar space. The brand’s engagement with customers through pop-ins since 2016 has inspired and empowered it to believe in the much-debated brick and mortar strategy. A Mumbai-based celebrity-promoted online fashion and lifestyle brand The Label Life is styled by celebrities like Suzanne Khan, Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora. Its customer-centric approach to brand building and unique Style Editor-led manner of acquiring customers online through its million-strong social media following across channels has made it a true differentiator in the rapidly evolving fashion retail business in India.

A few stores old, the retailer is now poised for rapid expansion. The Label Life has stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. In its expansion plans, was eyeing the top 10 markets while cities like Indore, Ahmedabad etc, have emerged as promising markets. The Label Life’s debut store was launched last year in Mumbai. Then came the realisation the space looked too premium, which didn’t commensurate well with the price points offered. Therefore, upcoming stores will have elements like postcards from customers, hashtags etc. Events are planned to bond with store customers more deeply.