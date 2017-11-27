The Label Life to introduce Payal Singhal's designs

After joining hands with Desai Foundation for an exclusive collection earlier this year, designer Payal Singhal will launch her designs with online fashion store, The Label Life. Though the brand is known for its urban day wear, and Singhal is most famous for her chic take on Indian bridal wear.

The 'La Vie En Rose' collection features 10 essentials that Singhal calls "wardrobe builders" a long printed jacket, a shirt dress, an off-shoulder ruffle top, a lehenga skirt, a drop crotch pant, printed scarves, a pair of wedges, a clutch and a wrap-around leather belt. Singhal, known for her floral and feminine motifs, introduces two new signature prints in pale rose pink and black colours that she describes as "ideal picks for the winter festive season."

The collection will be available on the website Thelabelife starting November 22.