The Memento Generation: Gen Z shoppers are returning to stores

While Gen Z might be the first digitally native generation, new research from social media platform Snapchat and Portas, the brand consultancy founded by British retail expert Mary Portas, has found that more than half of Gen Z shoppers (51 percent) prefer going in-store for the experience rather than buying something instantly online.

‘The Memento Generation’ report, which researched the shopping habits and attitudes of more than 2,000 Gen Z consumers in partnership with YouGov, reveals that despite the stereotype that Gen Z are an “online-only generation driven purely by speed and convenience,” they are also investing in moments worth remembering, collecting stories and shared experiences as proof they were there.

The research suggests that Gen Z are a generation that sees shopping as both practical and emotional, and sees the act of shopping as a way to discover new things, spend time with friends, create memories and feel part of something, placing greater value on things that are experiential, social and memory-making rather than simply transactional.

“While convenience remains important, Gen Z increasingly wants shopping to deliver both efficiency and experience, blending practicality with discovery, connection and memory-making,” adds the report. Rachel Levy, head of retail, lifestyle and consumer packaged goods at Snap UK, said in a statement: “Gen Z has grown up in an on-demand world, so convenience is expected. But our research shows something deeper is happening culturally.

“This generation is increasingly building identity and connection through shared experiences, moments and memories rooted in the real world. Shopping is becoming less about accumulation and more about meaning, discovery and social connection.”

Gen Z turning to physical retail to have real-world experiences and shared moments

Gen Z shopper taking a selfie Credits: RetailNext

When it comes to their shopping approach, 83 percent said it depends on the situation; sometimes they want efficiency, other times they want to explore and discover new things, while 75 percent said getting what they want quickly and easily matters most when shopping, alongside emotional and social experiences, which the research adds still plays a major role in purchasing behaviour.

The social aspect of shopping is also shaping their behaviour as Gen Z’s shopping journeys increasingly happen within their inner circle, where shopping becomes collaborative, recommendations are trusted, and purchase decisions are made together. They turn to private chats and close friendship groups to validate decisions, share opinions and “turn shopping into a shared experience”.

Research found that 83 percent send photos or videos of products they’re considering buying to friends or family before purchasing, while 47 percent have purchased something after sharing it in a group chat and receiving a positive response, and nearly 6 in 10 (59 percent) stated they shop at least sometimes primarily to spend time with others rather than to buy something.

For the Memento Generation, “the physical retail experience is critical,” notes the report, as 75 percent said they visit physical stores to see products in real life or try them on, with 71 percent adding that they value being able to see, touch and try products in-store, while 51 percent said they prefer going in-store for the experience rather than buying instantly online, 58 percent enjoyed taking time to discover new things while shopping, and 63 percent said they have purchased something mainly because of the experience around it.

Levy added: “What’s particularly interesting is where these conversations are happening. Gen Z shopping journeys are increasingly driven by close friendships, messaging and trusted recommendations rather than public posting. Platforms like Snapchat naturally sit at the centre of those private conversations, helping people discover, validate and share moments together.

“This is what we call The Memento Generation: a generation creating social currency not through ownership or performance, but through shared moments, memories and experiences that feel real.”

The report also challenges assumptions around instant gratification, as more than half of Gen Z (61 percent) said they would queue for over 15 minutes for something they really wanted, while many said the effort of waiting increased the emotional value of the experience, as Gen Z values retail experiences that “feel authentic, useful and emotionally rewarding rather than performative or overly theatrical”.

Gen Z shoppers Credits: Pexels by Polina Tankilevitch

How Coach is attracting Gen Z consumers into stores with moments and memories

Gen Z are building identity and social currency through “real-world experiences, shared moments and memories, not just possessions, content or followers,” adds the report, and it represents a major new opportunity for brands and retailers to attract younger shoppers back into stores.

Some brands, such as American luxury brand Coach, are already engaging Gen Z consumers through championing self-expression using immersive experiences, bringing them into stores with playful activations that place them at the heart of the experience.

The Coach Charm Playground at Selfridges Corner Shop Credits: Danielle Wightman-Stone

Recent Coach activations include ‘The Coach Charm Playground’ pop-up, which ran during May at Selfridges, which included everything from a dinosaur slide for adults to enjoy, customisation stations, and exclusive products, as well as a free photobooth and stickers to take away as mementoes from the experience.

“With all experiences, we place emotional connection, community and co-creation at the heart of it,” said Giovanni Zaccariello, senior vice president of global visual experience at Coach, in an exclusive interview with FashionUnited. “[Gen Z] have learnt how to shop online as part of their day-to-day, but they need more than just that; it’s not just about putting bags on shelves. They expect more from every brand, they want a multi-sensory experience, and I think the brand that gives them that will win.”

Coach have also found that the more immersive the experience, the higher the dwell time, which has translated into sales as the American accessories brand reported sales were up 25 percent to 2.1 billion US dollars for the second quarter ending December 27, 2025.

“If you only have bags to shop, maybe you spend two minutes, but if you have a slide, co-creation bar and a photobooth, they spend about 15 minutes with the brand, while also creating an emotional connection,” added Zaccariello.

The Coach Charm Playground at Selfridges Corner Shop Credits: Danielle Wightman-Stone

Gen Z want convenience as well as experiences, states new research from Snapchat and Portas

Mary Portas, broadcaster, author, activist and founder of Portas Agency, said: “For years, people have lazily written off Gen Z as a generation obsessed with screens, speed and instant gratification. This research proves something far more hopeful and human. Young people are craving real-world experiences, connection with friends and moments that make them feel something. They want stories they can tell, memories they can collect and experiences that become part of who they are.

“What we’re seeing is The Memento Economy. It’s not about owning more stuff but about the meaning attached to the moment. Retailers who understand this have an extraordinary opportunity right now. Making things cheaper, faster and more convenient will only get brands so far. The future belongs to the brands, retailers and high streets that create memories worth sharing and experiences worth leaving the house for.”