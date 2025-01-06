The O2 celebrates record-breaking 2024

The O2, the live entertainment, leisure and retail destination in London, has recorded its best-ever year for sales and footfall in 2024 boosted by “social spending”.

In a statement, The O2 said it welcomed more than 10 million visitors through its doors in 2024, an uplift of 12 percent compared to 2023, with sales across retail, leisure and F&B reporting an overall increase of 6 percent, marking The O2’s best-ever year for trade.

Outlet Shopping at The O2 ended the year with double-digit growth, 10 percent up on the previous year’s sales, boosted by “standout trading” during the Black Friday weekend from November 29 to December 1, which sits in destination’s top five sale days of the year, and the full week (November 25 to December 1) reported a 16 percent like-for-like sales uplift compared to 2023.

The retail outlet also welcomed over 31,000 square feet of new brands in 2024, including Clarks, Soletrader and Castore, and renewals for existing tenants such as beauty brand Clarins.

Janine Constantin-Russell, managing director of the entertainment district and outlet shopping of The O2, said: “We have consistently demonstrated just what a success story The O2 is, not only for tenants and operators but visitors too. We are always bucking the national trend, whether it’s footfall, sales or general sentiment, and we go above and beyond at every level to ensure we are a destination of choice that suits the wants and needs of every single consumer. This year has also highlighted how important ‘social spending’ is for a destination to thrive, and as our results show, it has a significant impact across every element of our offer.

“2025 will bring even more opportunity to showcase how brilliant we are at surpassing those national benchmarks. We remain steadfast in delivering and investing in a one-of-a-kind destination that brings people together with an exciting and engaging offer, maintaining its relevance as consumer behaviours continue to shift.”