Timberland’s Carnaby Street wins accolades for purpose-led concept

Timberland has won ‘Store of the Year’ by Shop! and earned a coveted spot on Retail Design Institute’s Class of 2019 roster, representing the “best of the best” for stores opened in 2019, for its purpose-led flagship store on Carnaby Street in London.

The 2,600 square-foot Carnaby Street flagship store received a Gold Design Award and was named Store of the Year by Shop!, the global trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.

The purpose-led store environment, designed to connect the brand with the community, while creating an immersive experience for the consumer and empowering its sustainability message, features living trees, a full-height living green wall, and natural elements throughout, alongside the brand’s latest footwear and apparel collections.

The Shop! Design Awards celebrate achievements in areas such as new store design, renovations, fixtures, visual presentation projects, and in-store communications, and judges praised Timberland for creating a “superb combination of the elements critical to success at retail: excellence in design, originality in use of space and materials, and quality of concept execution”.

Todd Dittman, chief executive of the Shop! Association, said in a statement: “Congratulations on behalf of our key sponsors, esteemed judges, and the entire Shop! Association team. The creativity and high standard of work from the Timberland team offers an outstanding example of the best of the best in our industry.”

In addition, the Timberland Carnaby Street store was one of 23 projects to be named in the Retail Design Institute’s Class of 2019, praised for its retail design. The annual competition of the “best of the best” store openings attracted submissions from 66 retail teams across the globe, from countries including the UK, US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Italy, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Timberland’s purpose-led concept, developed by architects Dalziel and Pow, was one of only two UK-based retail openings to make the coveted list. Molton Brown’s new concept store which includes a marble effect Fragrance Bar and its interactive digital Fragrance Finder tool won Retail Design Institute Innovation Award for customer experience, fixturing and visual merchandising.

Commenting on the accolades, Bevan Bloemendaal, vice president global environments for Timberland, said: “In today’s highly digital world, there is still an important role for physical, tangible experiences to engage consumers and bring your brand’s story to life.

“More and more people are changing their preferences and attitudes about a brand’s values. When you step into Timberland’s new store environment, you immediately understand our passion for nature and commitment to a greener future. It’s an experience that’s connecting with our community in an authentic and meaningful way. This is the future of retail for Timberland, and we greatly appreciate the recognition.”

Timberland’s opened the brand’s first “purpose-led” flagship store in Europe last November and features a strong sustainable message throughout with the brand educating consumers on the recycled materials and responsible technologies used in the production of Timberland merchandise, while the fixtures themselves include mannequins made from a combination of recycled materials obtained from industrial leftovers with Bio-resin, and the concrete finishing is environmentally friendly, biocompatible, and all the lighting is manufactured with LED light.

The store also houses footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, as well as ‘A Design Your Own’ station, which allows consumers to design their own version of the most iconic Timberland styles, and there is a community table to inspire tangible and small everyday actions.

Timberland’s purpose-led stores are also open in Philadelphia and New York, and the brand has announced it has plans to open or re-model multiple stores across North America, EMEA and APAC with this concept.

Images: courtesy of Timberland