TimeVallée to open its first store in Canada

TimeVallée, the Richemont-owned luxury watch and jewellery multi-brand retail concept, will open its first flagship store in Canada in partnership with Canadian jewellery retailer Maison Birks in September.

The 2,800-square-foot store will be located in the highly anticipated Royalmount development in midtown Montreal. It will offer a curated selection of watches from Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Chopard, Grand Seiko, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai and Piaget.

Set to open on September 5, the flagship will mark TimeVallée’s 50th boutique worldwide, adding to its locations in China, Korea, Japan, the Middle East, India and Europe operated by strategic partners.

TimeVallée Royalmount store rendering Credits: TimeVallée

Jean-Christophe Bédos, president and chief executive of Birks Group Inc., said in a statement: “We are proud and thrilled to partner with TimeVallée to bring our knowledge of the Canadian luxury landscape to this innovative luxury watches retail concept.

“As the demand for high-end watches continues to grow in Canada, Maison Birks is uniquely poised to service the needs of watch enthusiasts.”

Royalmount is being spearheaded by Quebec-based real estate development and management company Carbonleo will be home to more than 170 stores and 60 restaurants, with 50 percent of the brands and retail concepts set to be completely new to the Quebec market.

Other luxury brands signed up for the shopping development include Saint Laurent, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany, David Yurman, Tag Heuer, Michael Kors, Moncler, Longchamp and Canada Goose. They will join retailers including Zara, Nike, Anine Bing, Mango, H&M, Alo Yoga, Veronica Beard, and Sephora.