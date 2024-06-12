Timothy London opens European flagship store

British premium luggage brand Timothy London has opened its European flagship store on Jermyn Street in London.

The 2,267 square foot space has been designed to showcase the brand’s growing product offering in an environment that reflects Timothy London’s “fusion of classic British design and modernity” with muted panelled walls, oak parquet flooring and bespoke fixtures handcrafted in the UK.

Dark forest green, a shade mirrored through Timothy London branding, has also been incorporated into a handmade slat-panelled focal installation behind the sales counter, along with custom furnishings and clean-lined display podiums that lend the store a gallery feel and a bespoke central island shaped with the brand’s distinctive ‘O’ taken from its logo.

Timothy London, Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Timothy London

The opening is part of the British premium brand’s ambitions to become one of the world’s leading luggage manufacturers by offering elegant and contemporary suitcases for the frequent premium traveller.

In addition to Jermyn Street, Timothy London plans to open a network of international stores, with launches in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore scheduled for later in the year.

Wade Tang, founder of Timothy London, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to officially launch Timothy London in the UK market, introducing consumers to our unique, high-quality luggage and travel accessories.

“With the opening of Jermyn Street this year, we’re committed to bringing the latest product technology and innovation to the capital’s discerning traveller.”

Timothy London, Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Timothy London

Timothy London, Jermyn Street store in London Credits: Timothy London